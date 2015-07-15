Russian state conglomerate eyes stake in giant gold deposit

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian state conglomerate Rostec wants to get rights to develop Sukhoi Log, one of the world’s largest untapped gold deposits in Siberia’s Irkutsk region, a source close to Rostec told Reuters on Wednesday.

Sukhoi Log has remained untapped for half a century, and Russia has been considering to sell rights for its development for almost twenty years.

Rostec has offered the government to use scientific and technological potential of its subsidiary RT Global Resources with an aim to keep up “state interests in developing of strategically important deposit”, the source said.

Sukhoi Log is included into the list of Russian strategic deposits, meaning that foreign companies can own no more than a minority stake in it.

The government is currently considering whether to hold an auction for the deposit sale early next year, Natural Resources minister Sergey Donskoy said on Tuesday, according to Interfax news agency.

Rostec offers to develop the deposit with a “state and private partnership” and with “support from regional budgets”, the source added. Rostec had expressed its interest in the deposit initially in 2008.

The corporation, whose interests encompass weapons, cars and metals, owns geological institutes, which created a project for the deposit development in 1992.

Rostec declined to comment. It is run by Sergei Chemezov, an ally of President Vladimir Putin. Chemezov was hit by the Unite States’ sanctions over Moscow’s role in the Ukraine crisis.

Rostec estimates costs for Sukhoi Log development at 96 billion roubles ($1.7 billion) and has already sent its proposals to Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and could try to form a partnership with other firms for the project, Kommersant daily said on Wednesday, citing sources.

The long list of firms who expressed interest in Sukhoi Log in the last ten years included almost all Russian gold producers, many metals and mining corporations and some foreign companies, who expressed their interest before Russia toughen foreigners’ access to its mineral resources.

Sukhoi Log development would be definitely interesting for Polyus Gold, Russia’s largest gold producer, it said on Wednesday, adding that the question of its participation would be decided only after terms for the auction are announced.