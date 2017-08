Attendees gather at the Android developer sandbox during the Google I/O Conference at Moscone Center in San Francisco, California June 28, 2012.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian court on Wednesday turned down an appeal from Google (GOOGL.O) in an anti-monopoly case over pre-installed applications on mobile devices running the Android operating system, Interfax news agency reported.

Earlier Russia's anti-monopoly watchdog FAS imposed a 438 million ruble ($6.83 million) fine on Google after ruling that the firm had violated Russian anti-monopoly rules.

