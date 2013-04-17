FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia won't sell state assets on the cheap: PM
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 17, 2013 / 11:42 AM / 4 years ago

Russia won't sell state assets on the cheap: PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev makes an address to the Lower House of Parliament in Moscow April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian government will not sell state assets on the cheap, but only when deals look profitable enough, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev told the Lower House of Parliament on Wednesday.

“Nothing will be sold for 3 kopecks... The sales will happen when it is profitable,” he told the Duma.

Last year, Russia cut its stake in its top lender Sberbank, raising $5 billion, after delaying the deal several times due to weak markets. This year, the state plans to reduce its stake in No.2 bank VTB.

Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Katya Golubkova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.