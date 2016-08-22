FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Russian court orders ex-governor held in custody until December 24
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 22, 2016 / 5:59 PM / a year ago

Russian court orders ex-governor held in custody until December 24

Former governor of the Kirov region Nikita Belykh, who was jailed on a charge of accepting a bribe, is escorted by police officers during a hearing at the Basmanny district court in Moscow, Russia, August 22, 2016.Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian court ordered on Monday that Nikita Belykh, the former governor of the Kirov region who has spent two months in custody on a charge of accepting a bribe, should be kept there until Dec. 24.

Belykh, who has described his arrest as unlawful, was dismissed from the post of governor by Russian President Vladimir Putin in July.

Once a leader of a liberal opposition party, the Union of Rightist Forces, he was one of the few provincial governors not to share Putin's political views.

In late June, Russian investigators detained Belykh, saying they had caught him accepting a bribe of 400,000 euros ($452,720) in a Moscow restaurant.

Reporting by Moscow Newsroom; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.