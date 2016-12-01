MOSCOW Russia's agriculture safety watchdog has proposed that a quarantine be introduced in the whole southern region of Krasnodar to prevent the African Swine Fever (ASF) from spreading, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The watchdog, known as Rosselkhoznadzor in Russian, was previously expected to consider introducing the quarantine in several areas of the Krasnodar region which is a major grain exporter via the Black Sea.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Maria Kiselyova)