Russia charges 30 with piracy over Greenpeace Arctic protest
#Environment
October 3, 2013 / 2:01 PM / 4 years ago

Russia charges 30 with piracy over Greenpeace Arctic protest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has pressed piracy charges against all 30 people arrested after the environmental group Greenpeace staged a protest at an offshore oil platform in the Arctic, federal investigators said on Thursday.

The accused could be sentenced to 15 years in prison if convicted over the protest last month, in which a Greenpeace ship approached a platform belonging to state-controlled energy firm Gazprom and two activists tried to scale the rig.

Writing by Steve Gutterman, Editing by Timothy Heritage

