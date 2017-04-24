FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
April 24, 2017 / 11:50 AM / 4 months ago

Kremlin denies Russian state hacked the Danish military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday dismissed allegations that Russia had hacked the Danish military, a day after a Danish newspaper cited Danish government members as making the allegation.

"Russia as a state does not do hacking attacks," Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

Answering a different question about the presidential election in France, Peskov also denied allegations that the Russian state had interfered in France's electoral process, saying allegations it had were "primitive and wrong."

He said the Kremlin had not taken sides in the French election.

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn

