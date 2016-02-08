FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Four killed in crash of Russian military helicopter
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
February 8, 2016 / 6:46 PM / 2 years ago

Four killed in crash of Russian military helicopter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Four people were killed when a Mi-8 helicopter owned by the Russian Defense Ministry crashed on Monday in the Pskov region of northwest Russia, local news agencies reported, quoting the ministry.

TASS said the helicopter was on a training flight when ground control lost contact with it.

Accidents involving Mi-8 aircraft are frequent in Russia, which has been criticized for its poor air safety record. In June 2014, 15 people died when a helicopter crashed into a lake in the northern Murmansk region.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

