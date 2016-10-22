FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian helicopter crash kills 19 in northwest Siberia
#World News
October 22, 2016 / 1:59 PM / 10 months ago

Russian helicopter crash kills 19 in northwest Siberia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A helicopter crashed in northwest Siberia on Friday, killing 19 people on board, Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency said on Saturday.

Three crew members and 16 passengers died when the Russian-made Mi-8 helicopter came down late on Friday in adverse weather conditions.

Two survivors were injured and a third unscathed, TASS news agency reported, citing a regional health official.

The helicopter was carrying employees of a contractor from oil major Rosneft's Suzun oilfield, part of the Vankor deposit, Russia's northernmost onshore oil production project.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Gleb Stolyarov; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
