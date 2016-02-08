FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Four killed in crash of Russian military helicopter
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
February 8, 2016 / 6:46 PM / 2 years ago

Four killed in crash of Russian military helicopter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Four people were killed when a Mi-8 helicopter owned by the Russian Defense Ministry crashed on Monday in the Pskov region of northwest Russia, local news agencies reported, quoting the ministry.

TASS said the helicopter was on a training flight when ground control lost contact with it.

Accidents involving Mi-8 aircraft are frequent in Russia, which has been criticized for its poor air safety record. In June 2014, 15 people died when a helicopter crashed into a lake in the northern Murmansk region.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

