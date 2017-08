Honda logo is seen in a car during the opening ceremony of the new Honda plant in Prachinburi, Thailand, May 12, 2016.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian standards agency Rosstandart said on Monday it had been informed about a voluntary recall by Honda's (7267.T) Russian subsidiary of 55,590 Honda CR-V, Accord and Jazz cars.

The recall is due to a fault with the cars' air bags, the agency said.