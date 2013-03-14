Gunman holds three hostages at Russian school: Interfax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A man armed with a pistol took two girls and a teacher hostage at a school in the southern Russian city of Astrakhan on Thursday, Russian news agencies reported.

There were no reports of demands from the man and Reuters could not immediately reach police for comment in the city near the Caspian Sea.

“A man armed with a pistol has taken two girls hostage - it is not known whether they are students - and also a teacher,” Interfax news agency quoted a law enforcement official as saying.