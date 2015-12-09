FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
December 9, 2015 / 10:12 AM / 2 years ago

Russian PM: Kiev won't repay debt because 'they are crooks'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev chairs a meeting with government members and other officials in Moscow, Russia, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Astafyev/Sputnik/Pool

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday he did not believe Kiev would repay a $3 billion debt to Russia because Ukrainian officials are “crooks.”

He also said if Ukraine does not repay the $3 billion, Moscow would seek a declaration of default on all other Ukrainian debt to Russia.

“I have the sense that they won’t pay it back because they’re crooks,” Medvedev said in an interview on state television when asked about Kiev’s debt.

Asked about a decision by the International Monetary Fund to soften lending rules for countries that don’t repay official debt, Medvedev said if the fund is not reformed soon, trust in it will be undermined.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly; writing by Christian Lowe; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
