Russia bans Ukrainian dairy imports from six companies

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s consumer protection agency said on Monday it had suspended imports from six Ukrainian dairy producers, the latest sign of worsening trade relations between the two countries since Russia annexed Crimea.

Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement it had found that the products violated dairy regulations after conducting laboratory tests. “To ensure consumer rights Rospotrebnadzor has suspended imports into the Russian Federation of (six) Ukrainian dairy producers,” the agency said.