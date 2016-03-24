Russia clears ONGC's $1.3 billion Vankor stake deal: Interfax

A technician opens a pressure gas valve inside the Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) group gathering station on the outskirts of the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian government has approved a deal for India’s ONGC to acquire a 15 percent stake in the Vankor oilfield for $1.3 billion from Rosneft, the Interfax news agency reported on Thursday citing Anti-Monopoly Service head Igor Artemyev.

Vankor, launched in 2009, produces around 440,000 barrels per day. The field is a source of Russian oil supply to China.

This month, ONGC signed an initial deal to raise its stake in Vankor to 26 percent from 15 percent, while the other three companies could together pick up 23.9 percent.

If the deals go through, Rosneft will retain 50.1 percent of Vankor.

The deals will help India secure access to Russia’s oil output, while Rosneft will gain access to the Indian market.