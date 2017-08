Russian President Vladimir Putin sits before the start of the opening ceremony of the G20 Summit in Hangzhou in eastern China's Zhejiang province, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2016.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday Russian inflation this year was likely to stand at between 5.7 percent and 5.9 percent.

"We expect (inflation at) less than 6 percent this year, it will be around 5.7-5.9 percent," Putin told a meeting with representatives of Russia's main United Russia party.