FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian PM's office denies spoof tweet saying he quits
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 14, 2014 / 8:39 AM / 3 years ago

Russian PM's office denies spoof tweet saying he quits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev gestures during his address to the State Duma, the lower house of parliament in Moscow April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Hackers on Thursday broke into the Twitter account of Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and posted a spoof message saying he was quitting.

The fake tweet had Medvedev saying: “I am resigning. I am ashamed of the government’s actions. I‘m sorry.” Medvedev’s office rushed to confirm his account was hacked.

Medvedev is often the butt of jokes in Russia, with some people accusing him of being the puppet of President Vladimir Putin. Using the diminutive of Putin’s first name, the hacker tweeted: “I have long wanted to tell you. Vova! You are wrong!”

There was disappointment among many in Russia’s Internet-savvy middle class after Medvedev stepped down from the presidency to allow Putin to return for a third Kremlin term in 2012, a decision that sparked big street protests in Moscow.

Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.