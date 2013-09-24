Steelmaker Evraz eyes Russian capacity cut

Giacomo Baizini, Chief Financial Officer of Evraz, takes part in the Reuters Investment Summit in Moscow September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s largest steelmaker Evraz (EVRE.L) could cut capacity to curb costs as prices weaken across the industry, Chief Financial Officer Giacomo Baizini told Reuters on Tuesday.

Evraz, part-owned by Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich, has been cutting capital expenditure and disposing of non-core assets since oversupply, signs of a growth slowdown in China and stagnation in crisis-hit Europe sent steel prices tumbling from all-time highs in 2011.

The firm, which is selling its South African Highveld mill and its Czech Vitkovice steel plant, is also pushing ahead with plans to dispose of costlier mines and could partly suspend their production if no buyers are forthcoming.

“We’re looking at the disposal of higher-cost mining assets. If there is no buyer, one option is the closure or suspension of operations at these mines and possibly also a reduction in steel-making capacity where margins are tight,” Baizini said at the Reuters Russia Investment Summit.

Evraz, whose London-listed shares are trading around 70 percent below their all-time peak hit in early 2012, has debt of $7 billion making it one of the most leveraged Russian steel producers.

Evraz has also suspended investment in its Rostov mill in southern Russia, Baizini added. The mill, whose launch had already been pushed back from 2013 to 2014 due to lackluster market conditions, was slated to produce up to 765,000 tonnes of different steel products.

It had been intended to cater to construction demand from local housing projects and from the 2018 soccer World Cup, an event which Baizini no longer expects to boost steel prices significantly.

“As an example, Sochi construction has been going on and has proved to be a source of additional steel demand as expected. However, contrary to initial expectations growth in steel prices hasn’t materialized,” he said, referring to the preparations for the 2014 Winter Olympics near Russia’s Caucasus region.

Evraz, which posted a first-half net loss of $122 million and scrapped its dividend in August, has also slashed its spending plans for 2013 to between $900 million and $1 billion from up to $1.3 billion.

“For next year (2014) ... I would be very surprised if it was more than $1 billion,” Baizini said, adding it would probably be much less.

“We’re going to wait and see. If our cost reduction and disposal program create enough cash for us to be on the road to deleveraging, then we should be fine,” he said.