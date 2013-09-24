FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian Finance Ministry to buy foreign exchange in 2013 to replenish rainy-day fund
September 24, 2013 / 1:15 PM / 4 years ago

Russian Finance Ministry to buy foreign exchange in 2013 to replenish rainy-day fund

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov takes part in the Reuters Investment Summit in Moscow September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Finance Ministry plans to buy foreign exchange to top up its budget Reserve Fund this year, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told the Reuters Russia Investment Summit on Tuesday.

“We will enter (the market) with around 10 to 30 billion (roubles). When? You’ll see,” said Siluanov.

The Finance Ministry is shifting the way it handles oil export revenues - a key part of its revenue base.

In the past, revenues would be converted in off-market operations and deposited in the ministry’s budget Reserve Fund and the National Welfare Fund, which are together worth 5.4 trillion roubles ($170 billion) and held at the central bank.

Starting from later this year these revenues will be transferred directly to the central bank, obviating the need for the central bank to conduct market operations to mob up rouble liquidity.

The Finance Ministry plans to buy foreign exchange worth 10 to 30 billion roubles ($315 million-$943 million) on the market by the end of this year, Siluanov said. The ministry previously planned 30 to 50 billion roubles.

The rouble weakened to one-year lows this summer after the Finance Ministry announced its new method for replenishing the Reserve Fund.

Siluanov said that a time when the rouble was strengthening was a good time to make such purchases, but added that the planned 10-30 billion is “an insignificant volume”.

The rouble has risen by 3.5 percent in September so far versus the dollar-euro basket that the central bank uses to monitor the rouble’s nominal exchange rate.

($1 = 31.7992 Russian roubles)

Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, Lidia Kelly, Maya Dyakina, Alexei Kalmykov, Douglas Busvine; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

