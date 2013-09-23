Russian, foreign investors could buy Uralkali: Shuvalov

A view of the Uralkali main office in the city of Berezniki in the Perm region close to Russia's Ural mountains August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s government on Monday ruled out a state purchase of tycoon Suleiman Kerimov’s stake in potash producer Uralkali (URKA.MM), but left open the door to a trade sale to resolve a row with Belarus over the collapse of a sales cartel.

Uralkali sent the $20 billion global potash market into turmoil when it quit a marketing alliance with state-owned Belaruskali in July. Minsk hit back by arresting CEO Vladislav Baumgertner on August 26.

Speculation has mounted that Kerimov might sell his 21.75 percent stake in Uralkali to a Russian state buyer as part of a Kremlin-backed peace deal. But First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov ruled out such a move, echoing oil industry boss and former aide to President Vladimir Putin, Igor Sechin.

“It is a company that could be bought by a huge number of Russian and foreign investors,” Shuvalov told the Reuters Russia Investment Summit. “Nobody has considered a consolidation of the asset under a state banner at all.”

“There is no sense for the Russian government to take on the risks (of ownership) itself,” he added.

Putin met his Belarussian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, on Monday on the sidelines of a regional summit to discuss the matter after both sides said last week that Baumgertner could be released.

Putin’s spokesman did not say whether the leaders had reached any agreement for Baumgertner to return to Russia. Speaking later, Lukashenko did not touch on the matter.

The owners of Uralkali have yet to make an offer to sell their shares, Sechin said last week. Speaking in his capacity as CEO of Rosneft (ROSN.MM), Sechin said the state-controlled oil major was not interested in Uralkali.

“The head of Rosneft has said that he is not interested in this asset,” Shuvalov said. “This company would be interesting for those who produce metals and are involved in raw materials.”

Together with his partners, Kerimov controls around 46 percent of Uralkali, the world’s top producer of the fertilizer ingredient.

Shuvalov said he saw a range of outcomes: Kerimov may stay, he may sell and other unknown developments were possible.

“There were negotiations in Moscow recently ... last week people with money, people who manage big funds and large amounts (of money) came said that this type of asset was interesting for them,” he added, without elaborating.

The stake of Kerimov and his partners was valued at $8 billion before the joint venture collapsed. The stake is worth around $500 million less now, according to Reuters data.

Some investors believe the Kremlin wants to repair the potash alliance between Uralkali and Belaruskali - which previously controlled about 40 percent of the world market - to avert a possible collapse in prices for the soil nutrient.

Shuvalov said that he saw no benefit from breaking up the joint venture. “The existence of the alliance would be right for global potash market and for producers,” he added.

Exports of the fertilizer ingredient account for 12 percent of the ex-Soviet republic’s state revenue. Uralkali’s managers had said that potash prices could fall by 25 percent as a result of the cartel’s breakup, but that they could recoup the losses by boosting production volumes.