Iran says Russia has started procedure of supplying S-300 rocket system
#World News
November 23, 2015 / 12:54 PM / 2 years ago

Iran says Russia has started procedure of supplying S-300 rocket system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s ambassador to Russia said on Monday that Moscow had started the procedure of supplying Tehran with S-300 anti-missile rocket system, according to the Tasnim news agency.

Russia and Iran signed a contract for Moscow to supply Tehran with S-300 surface-to-air missile systems on Nov. 9.

“Iran and Russia signed a new contract and the procedure of delivery of S-300 has started,” Iran’s Ambassador to Russian Mehdi Sanaei was quoted as saying by Tasnim.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin and Vladimir Soldatkin

