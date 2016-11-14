FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Russia and Iran in talks over $10 billion arms deal: RIA
#World News
November 14, 2016 / 8:42 AM / 9 months ago

Russia and Iran in talks over $10 billion arms deal: RIA

Russian servicemen drive T-90 tanks during a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia, May 7, 2015. Russia will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two on May 9.Grigory Dukor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and Iran are in talks over an arms deal worth around $10 billion that would see Moscow deliver T-90 tanks, artillery systems, planes and helicopters to Tehran, a senior Russian senator said on Monday, the RIA news agency reported.

Viktor Ozerov, head of the defense and security committee in the Russian upper house of parliament, or Federation Council, told reporters talks on the potential deal were under way during a parliamentary visit to Iran, RIA said.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
