Khamenei's top aide says Tehran, Moscow ink $40 billion in projects: agencies
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Politics
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Suu Kyi under pressure over Rohingya exodus
World
Suu Kyi under pressure over Rohingya exodus
February 4, 2016 / 1:36 PM / 2 years ago

Khamenei's top aide says Tehran, Moscow ink $40 billion in projects: agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani during a news conference after the talks in Tehran, Iran, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik/Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Iran and Russia have initialed contracts worth around $40 billion, including for power-engineering and railway projects, Russian news agencies quoted Ali Akbar Velayati, top adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as saying on Thursday.

Velayati, who is wrapping up a visit to Moscow, said he had discussed some of the projects with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He said Tehran was interested in obtaining a loan from Russia for Iran’s railways and nuclear power engineering.

He said the package of projects had been signed in the past few months. “They have been initialed and are ready for implementation,” Interfax news agency quoted him as saying.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov

