Russia, Iran to discuss meat, dairy supplies

A vendor (R) takes Russian rouble banknotes from a customer buying sausage produced on a local private farm, at a street food market in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and Iran plan to discuss trade in meat and dairy products next week, Russian food safety watchdog said on Sunday, as Moscow seeks new sources of food supplies amid spat with the West over Ukraine.

The watchdog, Rosselkhoznadzor, said its head, Sergei Dankvert, will visit Iran on Dec. 22-24 and will meet the head of Iranian veterinary organization, to discuss “mutual supplies of meat and dairy produce”.

Russia stopped imports of most food from the West in August 2014 in retaliation for U.S. and EU sanctions imposed over Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

Moscow has since sought to diversify purchases of food. It has also boosted its efforts to secure closer ties with Iran after the global powers had agreed in principal to lift sanctions imposed against Tehran over its nuclear program.