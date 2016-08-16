FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Iran says sharing its facilities with Russia in fight against terrorism
August 16, 2016 / 10:16 AM / a year ago

Iran says sharing its facilities with Russia in fight against terrorism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - The head of Iran's National Security Council said on Tuesday that Tehran and Moscow are sharing facilities to fight against terrorism, after Russia confirmed that its long-range bombers based in Iran had struck targets inside Syria.

"Iranian-Russian cooperation in the fight against terrorism in Syria is a strategic one and we share our potential and facilities in this field," Ali Shamkhani was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA.

Russia has deployed Tupolev-22 bombers at an air base near the Iranian city of Hamadan to carry out air strikes against militants in Syria.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; editing by Dominic Evans

