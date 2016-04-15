FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iranian defense minister may discuss arms deals in Moscow: Ifax
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 15, 2016 / 12:06 PM / a year ago

Iranian defense minister may discuss arms deals in Moscow: Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Iran’s Defence Minister Hossein Dehghan may discuss deals to buy Russian fighter Su-30SM jets and T-90 tanks during his visit to Moscow on April 26-27, Interfax news agency reported on Friday, citing the Iranian embassy in Russia.

“Obviously, Mr. Dehghan will meet his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu. They will discuss various topics and this issue also could be raised. Quite possible,” Interfax quoted an official at the Iranian embassy as saying.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Christoan Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.