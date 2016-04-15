Iranian defense minister may discuss arms deals in Moscow: Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Iran’s Defence Minister Hossein Dehghan may discuss deals to buy Russian fighter Su-30SM jets and T-90 tanks during his visit to Moscow on April 26-27, Interfax news agency reported on Friday, citing the Iranian embassy in Russia.

“Obviously, Mr. Dehghan will meet his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu. They will discuss various topics and this issue also could be raised. Quite possible,” Interfax quoted an official at the Iranian embassy as saying.