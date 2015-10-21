Russia considers providing $5 billion loan to Iran: ministry

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia considers providing a $5 billion loan to Iran for joint infrastructure projects, Moscow’s energy ministry representative told Reuters on Wednesday.

“(Russia) is considering the possibility (to provide the loan). Iran asked for it,” the representative, who asked not to be named, said.

Russian Energy Minister, Alexander Novak, currently visiting Iran, said earlier on Wednesday that Russia and Iran had agreed to $40 billion in projects in the last two years.