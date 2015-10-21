FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia considers providing $5 billion loan to Iran: ministry
October 21, 2015 / 3:16 PM / in 2 years

Russia considers providing $5 billion loan to Iran: ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia considers providing a $5 billion loan to Iran for joint infrastructure projects, Moscow’s energy ministry representative told Reuters on Wednesday.

“(Russia) is considering the possibility (to provide the loan). Iran asked for it,” the representative, who asked not to be named, said.

Russian Energy Minister, Alexander Novak, currently visiting Iran, said earlier on Wednesday that Russia and Iran had agreed to $40 billion in projects in the last two years.

Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova and Olesya Astakhova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Lidia Kelly

