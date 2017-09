Russia says chooses trading firms to deal in Iranian oil

BUDENNOVSK, Russia (Reuters) - Russia has already chosen trading companies for dealing in Iranian oil as part of an agreement with Tehran to trade crude oil for goods, a Russian deputy energy minister Kirill Molodtsov said on Wednesday.

He declined to name them.

Molodtsov also told reporters that Russia has increased its forecast for crude oil export growth to between 5 and 10 million tons in 2015 from a previously forecast 5 million tons.