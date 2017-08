A general view shows the headquarters of Gazprom in Moscow, Russia, June 30, 2016.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Tehran appreciates Moscow's role in restoring oil market stability, Russian Energy Ministry quoted Iranian counterpart Bijan Zanganeh as saying on Twitter.

Zanganeh also said that Iran appreciated constructive role that Russia played at Dec. 10 gathering of OPEC and non-OPEC countries, according to the Russian ministry's Twitter.