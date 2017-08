FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Iranian Communications Minister Mahmoud Vaezi exchange documents during a signing ceremony after their meeting in Moscow, Russia, July 29, 2016.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Iranian Communications Minister Mahmoud Vaezi said at the start of a meeting with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak on Monday that the two men would discuss a deal to supply Moscow with 100,000 barrels of Iranian oil per day.

"(Our delegation) is prepared ... to hold talks on this subject," he said.