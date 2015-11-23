Russia's Putin says long-term gas deals should not be scrapped

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L), who arrived to attend the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), meets with Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran, Iran, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik/Kremlin

TEHRAN (Reuters) - Long-term supply contracts, the backbone of Moscow’s gas deals with most European clients, should stay in place and not be replaced with an alternative mechanism, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

Speaking during the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) Summit in Tehran, Putin also said that Russia planned to supply Asia with 128 billion cubic meters of gas per year.

Russian energy giant Gazprom has begun experimenting, selling some of its gas at spot tenders amid talk that it might increase a spot element in some contracts in future as well.