Iran seeks more cooperation with Russia in energy sector and banking
November 23, 2015 / 8:36 PM / 2 years ago

Iran seeks more cooperation with Russia in energy sector and banking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s president Hassan Rouhani said after talks in Tehran with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Monday that Tehran was seeking greater cooperation with Moscow in the energy, banking and transportation sectors.

“There are a lot of projects in the oil and gas sector and electricity that we can work on together,” Rouhani told a televised news conference. “We also discussed expanding banking relations as one of the pillars of our mutual ties.”

He said several memorandums of understanding had been signed, showing “the ties between Iran and Russia are growing day by day.”

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin and Katie Paul; Editing by Dominic Evans

