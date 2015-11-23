FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Putin says eyes trade boost with Iran
November 23, 2015 / 8:37 PM / 2 years ago

Russia's Putin says eyes trade boost with Iran

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L), who arrived to attend the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), meets with Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran, Iran, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik/Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEHRAN (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday he wants to boost trade ties with Iran after meeting with leaders of the Islamic Republic in Tehran.

Putin, speaking at joint briefing with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, also said there are plans to create a free trade zone between the Moscow-led economic union of former Soviet Union countries and Iran, as well as increased use of national currencies in trade with Tehran.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Dominic Evans

