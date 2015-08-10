FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iranian foreign minister to visit Moscow next week: Tass cites embassy
#World News
August 10, 2015 / 6:29 PM / 2 years ago

Iranian foreign minister to visit Moscow next week: Tass cites embassy

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (R) and the head of the country's Atomic Energy Organization, Ali Akbar Salehi, arrive for a nuclear deal review meeting in Tehran August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will visit Moscow next week, Tass news agency reported the Iranian embassy as saying on Monday.

“The visit, genuinely, is expected next week,” Tass quoted an embassy official as saying. “The exact date will be announced in the coming days.”

An Iranian official said on Friday the head of Iran’s elite military Quds Force, who is subject to a United Nations travel ban, had met senior Russian officials in Moscow in July.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs,; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
