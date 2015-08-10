Iranian foreign minister to visit Moscow next week: Tass cites embassy

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will visit Moscow next week, Tass news agency reported the Iranian embassy as saying on Monday.

“The visit, genuinely, is expected next week,” Tass quoted an embassy official as saying. “The exact date will be announced in the coming days.”

An Iranian official said on Friday the head of Iran’s elite military Quds Force, who is subject to a United Nations travel ban, had met senior Russian officials in Moscow in July.