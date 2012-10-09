FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraq buying $4.2 billion in Russian weapons: official document
October 9, 2012 / 10:33 AM / 5 years ago

Iraq buying $4.2 billion in Russian weapons: official document

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GORKI, Russia (Reuters) - Iraq has signed contracts in recent months to buy more than $4.2 billion worth of weapons from Russia, according to a document issued on Tuesday at a meeting between Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki and Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

The contracts were signed during visits to Russia by Iraq’s acting defense chief in April, July and August, the document showed. It gave no details about the deals.

Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Steve Gutterman, Editing by Timothy Heritage

