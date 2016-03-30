FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Around 20 Islamic State recruiters arrested in Moscow: RIA
March 30, 2016 / 2:02 PM / a year ago

Around 20 Islamic State recruiters arrested in Moscow: RIA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Around 20 Islamic State followers were arrested in Moscow trying to recruit new fighters for the group, Russia’s RIA news agency cited a security source as saying on Wednesday.

“During a joint operation of the FSB (Federal Security Service) and the police, around twenty people suspected of connections to ISIS (Islamic State) were arrested,” RIA quoted the source as saying.

The FSB could not immediately be reached for comment; the police declined to discuss the matter.

“According to preliminary information, they were searching for and recruiting new members in Moscow,” RIA said, citing the source.

RIA said the majority of those arrested were citizens of the former Soviet republic of Uzbekistan. They had fake documents, including false Turkish driving licenses, it said.

Russia is helping the Syrian army fight Islamic State in Syria providing air support, weapons, and advice. The group, which is outlawed in Russia, has claimed responsibility for several attacks in Russia, mostly in the Caucasus region.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin/Jack Stubbs; Editing by Andrew Osborn

