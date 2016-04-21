Israeli PM to discuss with Russia's Putin closer military coordination

MOSCOW (Рейтер) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday he had arrived to Moscow to discuss closer military coordination to avoid incidents between Israel and Russia, which launched a military operation in support of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad last year.

At the start of the talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Netanyahu said that the Golan Heights is a “red line” for Israel and it must remain a part of it.

“We are doing everything to prevent the emergence of an additional front of terror against us at the Golan Heights,” he added.