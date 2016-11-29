Italian minister would welcome more openness to Russia from U.S.

BERLIN (Reuters) - Italy's foreign minister said on Tuesday he would welcome a more open approach towards Russia from the United States under President-elect Donald Trump.

"If there is a more open attitude towards Russia then I am not worried, I am happy," Foreign Minister Paolo Gentiloni said at an event in Berlin.

He said that he and his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who was sitting on the stage with him, had long supported stronger engagement with Russia.