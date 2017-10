Russian coastguard ships are moored at the port of on Southern Kurile Island of Shikotan September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and Japan will continue seeking compromise in their territorial dispute over a set of islands north of Hokkaido, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

The dispute over the islands known as the Kuriles in Russia and as the Northern Territories in Japan is one of the main factors complicating the signing of a World War Two peace treaty between Russia and Japan.