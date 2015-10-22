FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says to build military base on contested Kurile Islands
October 22, 2015 / 9:44 AM / 2 years ago

Russia says to build military base on contested Kurile Islands

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) meets with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu at the Bocharov Ruchei residence in Sochi, Russia, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Aleksey Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia plans to build a military base on the Kurile islands, a group of Pacific islands it seized from Japan at the end of World War Two, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Thursday, according to the Interfax news agency.

The move is likely to worsen already frayed relations with Tokyo which lays claim to the Southern Kuriles, known in Japan as the Northern Territories. The dispute is so acrimonious that Moscow and Tokyo have still not signed a formal peace treaty after the war.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
