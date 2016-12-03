Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia, December 3, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov shows the way to his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida during a meeting in Moscow, Russia, December 3, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R) and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida attend a news conference after the talks in Moscow, Russia, December 3, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida attend a news conference after the talks in Moscow, Russia, December 3, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday it would be difficult to close the gap in positions over a peace treaty with Japan.

A territorial dispute between Tokyo and Moscow over a chain of western Pacific islands, seized by Soviet troops at the end of World War Two, has upset diplomatic relations ever since, precluding a formal peace treaty between the two countries.

Speaking at a joint briefing with Japan's Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida in Moscow, Lavrov also said a United States' anti-missile system in the Asia Pacific region presented a threat.

