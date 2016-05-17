Russia's Putin expected to visit Japan at end-2016: Kremlin aide

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to make his long-awaited visit to Japan at the end of this year, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday.

Before their meeting in Japan, Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are likely to discuss “interesting, far-reaching and large-scale cooperation ideas” at an economic forum in Russia’s Vladivostok in September, Ushakov told reporters.

Putin and Abe met in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi this month and discussed a long-running territorial dispute over a Pacific island chain.

The dispute, over a set of islands north of Hokkaido known as the Kuriles in Russia and as the Northern Territories in Japan, is one of the main factors complicating the signing of a Second World War peace treaty between Russia and Japan.