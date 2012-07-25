FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Kamaz to cut up to 3,000 white-collar jobs
July 25, 2012 / 9:40 AM / 5 years ago

Russia's Kamaz to cut up to 3,000 white-collar jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin delivers a speech as he visits the Kamaz truck manufacturing plant in Naberezhnye Chelny in the Republic of Tatarstan February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yana Lapikova/RIA Novosti/Pool

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian truckmaker Kamaz (KMAZ.MM) plans to cut between 1,500 and 3,000 so-called white-collar workers to increase its business efficiency, Kamaz’s spokesman Oleg Afanasyev told Reuters on Wednesday.

“Our figures do not match international standards of 9 to 11 percent of people working in offices (out of the total number of employees) as Kamaz now has 17 percent,” he said.

Kamaz, where German truckmaker Daimler (DAIGn.DE) has a minority stake, employs around 50,000 people in total.

The group swung to a net profit of 1.8 billion roubles ($55 million) in 2011 after a 889 million rouble net loss in the previous year.

($1 = 32.7660 Russian roubles)

Reporting by Alexander Gelogayev Writing by Katya Golubkova. Editing by Jane Merriman

