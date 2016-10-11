FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chess master Kasparov wins human rights case against Russia
October 11, 2016 / 3:17 PM / a year ago

Chess master Kasparov wins human rights case against Russia

Former world chess champion and political activist Garry Kasparov attends a news conference at a lawyer's office in Paris, October 16, 2014.Philippe Wojazer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STRASBOURG, France (Reuters) - Chess master Garry Kasparov on Tuesday won a case against Russia at the European Court of Human Rights for unlawful arrest and violation of his right to attend a rally he missed as a result of his detention.

The complaint by the former world champion and political activist, a Russian national who lives in the United States, dates back to 2007, when Russian authorities confiscated his ticket and passport and detained him at Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow.

The detention prevented him from attending an opposition political rally scheduled to be held at an EU-Russia summit in Samara.

According to a court statement, the 53 year-old Kasparov was questioned for five hours over whether his ticket had been forged.

"While the authorities claimed they had been investigating Mr Kasparov for committing the crime of forgery, there was no evidence that any forgery had taken place, let alone that the authorities had a reasonable suspicion that he had committed that offense," the court statement said.

Reporting by Gilbert Reilhac; writing by Andrew Callus; editing by John Irish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
