7 months ago
Russia arrests a manager of cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab
#Technology News
January 25, 2017 / 6:19 PM / 7 months ago

Russia arrests a manager of cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has arrested a senior manager at a leading cybersecurity firm, the company said on Wednesday, after a newspaper reported his department has worked closely with the Federal Security Service for several years.

The Kaspersky Lab company gave no information about the accusations against Ruslan Stoyanov, the head of its computer incidents investigation team.

"The employee ... is under investigation for a period predating his employment at Kaspersky Lab," it said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

"We do not possess details of the investigation. The work of Kaspersky Lab's Computer Incidents Investigation Team is unaffected by these developments."

Russia's Kommersant newspaper reported earlier on Wednesday that the arrest took place in December.

Kaspersky's computer incidents investigation team has been cooperating with Russia's Federal Security Service since 2013 in analyzing cybercrime cases and offering expertise in criminal cases concerning cybersecurity, Kommersant reported.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Tom Heneghan

