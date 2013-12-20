FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian prison service says Khodorkovsky on way to Germany
December 20, 2013 / 1:12 PM / 4 years ago

Russian prison service says Khodorkovsky on way to Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Former oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky left Russia for Germany after his release from prison on Friday following a presidential pardon, the Russian federal prison service said.

The prison service said on its website that Khodorkovsky had requested documents enabling him to leave the country and left on a flight for Germany.

The German foreign office said it could not comment immediately.

Additional reporting by Sabine Siebold in Berlin; Writing by Steve Gutterman, Editing by Timothy Heritage

