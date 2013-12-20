Russian prison service says Khodorkovsky on way to Germany

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Former oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky left Russia for Germany after his release from prison on Friday following a presidential pardon, the Russian federal prison service said.
The prison service said on its website that Khodorkovsky had requested documents enabling him to leave the country and left on a flight for Germany.
The German foreign office said it could not comment immediately.
