FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Khodorkovsky says many political prisoners remain in Russia
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 22, 2013 / 12:44 PM / 4 years ago

Khodorkovsky says many political prisoners remain in Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Freed Russian former oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky speaks during his news conference in the Museum Haus am Checkpoint Charlie in Berlin, December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BERLIN (Reuters) - Former oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky said on Sunday that many political prisoners remain behind bars in Russia and urged Western politicians to keep that in mind when they meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“One should not see me as a symbol that there are no political prisoners left in Russia,” Khodorkovsky told a news conference in Berlin two days after his release from a Russian prison following a pardon from Putin.

“I would like you to take me as symbol that the efforts of civil society may lead to the release of people whose release was not expected by anyone,” Khodorkovsky said.

Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Steve Gutterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.