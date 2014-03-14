FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin website hit by 'powerful' cyber attack
March 14, 2014 / 8:57 AM / 4 years ago

Kremlin website hit by 'powerful' cyber attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Hackers knocked out the Russian presidency’s website several times on Friday and brought down the central bank website, the Kremlin press service said.

“A powerful cyber attack is under way on the (Kremlin) site,” a Kremlin spokeswoman said, adding that the attack was continuing and security experts were trying to prevent further disruptions.

She did not say who was believed to be behind the cyber attack.

Reporting by Tatyana Ustinova, Writing by Timothy Heritage, Editing by Elizabeth Piper

