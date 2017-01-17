FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lavrov says allegations of Russian cyber attacks are fabricated
#World News
January 17, 2017 / 9:16 AM / 7 months ago

Lavrov says allegations of Russian cyber attacks are fabricated

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Allegations of Russian cyber attacks are fabricated, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday.

Lavrov said at a news conference that U.S. intelligence agencies who had tried to prove that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump had links to Russia have drawn a blank and should be fired.

The Russian minister also described as a charlatan the former British spy who wrote a dossier on Trump's alleged links to Russia.

Reporting by Andrew Osborn and Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Alexander Winning and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Christian Lowe

