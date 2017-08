MOSCOW (Reuters) - The aim for upcoming peace talks on the Syria crisis in Astana, Kazakhstan, is to consolidate a ceasefire and involve opposition field commanders, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday.

Lavrov also told a news conference that more opposition militants had the right to join the ceasefire and that many had asked to do so.

